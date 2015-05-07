UPDATE 1-Telus profit rises 10 pct on strong demand

(Adds details)

May 7 (Reuters) - Telus Corp , one of Canada’s three top telecommunications companies, reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher revenue from its wireless and wireline businesses.

The company, which competes with Rogers Communications Inc and BCE Inc, said wireless revenue rose 7.5 percent to C$1.69 billion ($1.28 billion).

The company said it added about 81,000 new wireless postpaid, TV and high-speed subscribers in the quarter. Telus serves about 13.7 million customers, according to its website.

Telus raised its second-quarter dividend to 42 Canadian cents per share from 40 Canadian cents it paid in the first quarter.

The company’s net income rose to C$415 million ($344.1 million), or 68 Canadian cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from C$377 million, or 60 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 70 Canadian cents per share.

The Vancouver-based company’s total operating revenue rose nearly 5 percent to C$3.03 billion.

Telus’ shares had risen 6.5 percent in the past 12 months through their Wednesday closing of C$42.02 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = C$1.2059) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)