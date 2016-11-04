FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Canada's Telus reports 2.7 pct drop in profit
November 4, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 10 months ago

Canada's Telus reports 2.7 pct drop in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telus Corp , one of Canada's three big telecommunications companies, reported a 2.7 percent fall in quarterly profit as expenses rose.

The company's net income fell to C$355 million ($265 million), or 59 Canadian cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$365 million, or 61 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. [ ]

However, operating revenue rose 2.6 percent to C$3.24 billion. ($1 = 1.3403 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
