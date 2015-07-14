Digital Realty to buy Telx in $1.89 bln deal

July 13 (Reuters) - Digital Realty Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust that rents out space to companies for setting up data centers, said it would buy Telx Group Inc from its private equity owners in a deal valued at about $1.89 billion.

Digital Realty said the acquisition is expected to double its footprint in the rapidly-growing colocation business.

The transaction is expected to close later in the year and add to 2016 results, the company said.

Telx is owned by ABRY Partners and Berkshire Partners.