FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Temasek names property firm's head as deputy chairman
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2013 / 3:01 AM / 4 years ago

Temasek names property firm's head as deputy chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Private Ltd has named Cheng Wai Keung, who is also the managing director of high-end property developer Wing Tai Holdings, as deputy chairman of its board.

Cheng, who has been a non-executive director on Temasek’s board since September 2011, has also served on the boards of several Temasek-linked companies including Neptune Orient Lines , Temasek said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move comes after recent high profile changes to its board including the appointment of Lim Boon Heng as its chairman and bringing in former World Bank president Robert Zoellick as a board member.

Temasek, which is fully owned by the Singapore government, manages a portfolio of about $170 billion, with stakes in Standard Chartered, major Chinese banks and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.