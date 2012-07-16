FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Temasek to issue 10.5-year, 30-year bonds
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 16, 2012 / 2:31 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Temasek to issue 10.5-year, 30-year bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 16 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said on Monday it will launch a dual tranche bond offering, comprising 10.5-year and 30-year bonds, as it returns to the debt market after an absence of two years.

Temasek did not state the issue size, but benchmark issues typically exceed $500 million. It said proceeds will be used by “Temasek and its investment holding companies to fund their ordinary course of business.”

Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s have rated the bonds AAA.

IFR Asia, a Thomson Reuters service, said the lead managers for the Temasek issue are Citigroup, Deutsche Bank , Goldman Sachs and UBS. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.