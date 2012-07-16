Singapore Temasek to issue 10.5-year, 30-year bonds

SINGAPORE, July 16 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said on Monday it will launch a dual tranche bond offering, comprising 10.5-year and 30-year bonds, as it returns to the debt market after an absence of two years.

Temasek did not state the issue size, but benchmark issues typically exceed $500 million. It said proceeds will be used by “Temasek and its investment holding companies to fund their ordinary course of business.”

Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s have rated the bonds AAA.

IFR Asia, a Thomson Reuters service, said the lead managers for the Temasek issue are Citigroup, Deutsche Bank , Goldman Sachs and UBS. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John Mair)