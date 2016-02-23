FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's Temasek says to issue benchmark euro bonds

February 23, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore's Temasek says to issue benchmark euro bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said it plans to launch benchmark 6-year and 12-year euro-denominated bonds under its $15 billion guaranteed global medium term note programme.

The net proceeds from the bonds will be used by Temasek and its investment holding companies for their ordinary course of business, it said in a statement.

Teamsek, which manages a portfolio of S$266 billion ($189 billion) of mostly stakes in large Asian companies, had total outstanding bonds of $9.1 billion, according to its website.

$1 = 1.4065 Singapore dollars Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Alexander Smith

