Temasek prices China bank blocks at bottom -term sheet
May 3, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

Temasek prices China bank blocks at bottom -term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 3 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has raised $2.49 billion by selling part of its stakes in two of China’s large banks, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Temasek sold about 1.61 billion China Construction Bank shares at HK$5.99 each and some 3.08 billion Bank of China shares at HK$3.13 per share, the term sheet showed.

Both the block deals were sold at the bottom of an indicative range. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

