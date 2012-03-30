FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Temasek's Fullerton confirms bid for Danamon stake
March 30, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 6 years ago

Temasek's Fullerton confirms bid for Danamon stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 30 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings is making a bid for the controlling stake in Indonesia’s Bank Danamon owned by the bank holding arm of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, sources said on Friday.

Fullerton Financial Holdings, the Temasek unit, did not elaborate on the name of the bidder in a statement but sources said the offer came from DBS, which is 29 percent owned by Temasek.

DBS, Southeast Asia’s biggest bank, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Danamon has requested a trading halt in its shares until April 2. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Kevin Lim)

