Singapore's Temasek to invest in new venture capital fund
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
September 22, 2015 / 2:41 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore's Temasek to invest in new venture capital fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has committed a total of $65 million along with other investors in a venture capital fund being raised by Singapore-based Jungle Ventures, which will put money into about 20 technology startups.

The new fund expects to close at $100 million in funding in three months. Other investors include the National Research Foundation of Singapore and family offices.

The fund will invest about $3 million to $6 million in each company, including any follow-on funding, Anurag Srivastava, a co-founder at Jungle Ventures, told Reuters.

Jungle Ventures’ previous funding round in 2012 saw three exits, including Twitter Inc’s acquisition of Indian mobile phone marketing start-up ZipDial early this year.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

