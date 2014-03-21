FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Temasek agrees to buy stake in A.S.Watson For $5.7 bln
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 21, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Temasek agrees to buy stake in A.S.Watson For $5.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects the total value of A.S. Watson to HK$177 bln from HK$144 bln in paragraph four)

HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has agreed to buy a 24.9 percent stake in Li Ka-shing’s retail business A.S. Watson for about HK$44 billion ($5.7 billion).

Li’s Hutchison Whampoa, which owns A.S Watson, said in a statement on Friday that it would use part of the proceeds from the stake sale to pay a special dividend of HK$7.00 per share to its shareholders.

Hutchison launched a strategic review of its retail operations in October, with an aim to list part of the company in Hong Kong, among other financial centres.

Temasek’s investment in A.S Watson values the company at HK$177 billion ($22.8 billion). A.S. Watson’s business includes supermarket operator ParknShop and the Watsons, Superdrug and Kruidvat personal care stores.

$1 = 7.7645 Hong Kong Dollars Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.