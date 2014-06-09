Ex-Shell CEO Voser to join Singapore Temasek's board in Jan

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said on Monday that Peter Robert Voser, former chief executive of Royal Dutch Shell, will join its board in January 2015.

Voser stepped down as Royal Dutch Shell CEO in December. He is the second high-profile executive the fund has appointed since it brought in former World Bank president Robert Zoellick as a board member last year.

Temasek also said that Robert Ng, chairman of Hong Kong-based property firm Sino Group, and Bobby Chin, a retired managing partner of accounting firm KPMG Singapore, will join its board from Tuesday.

The three appointments will increase Temasek’s board to 13 members, it said in the statement.

Temasek, fully owned by the Singapore government, manages a portfolio of about $170 billion. It holds stakes in Standard Chartered, major Chinese banks and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.