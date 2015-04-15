FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEO of Singapore state investor Temasek to take 3-mnth leave
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 15, 2015 / 3:47 AM / 2 years ago

CEO of Singapore state investor Temasek to take 3-mnth leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 15 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said its Chief Executive Ho Ching will take three-month sabbatical, without giving any reason for the leave.

Lee Theng Kiat, president of Temasek, will cover Ho’s duties, the company said in a statement on its website on Wednesday. Ho, who is also wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, will continue with her board duties.

Temasek is a major global investor with stakes in Standard Chartered, Chinese banks and Singapore’s biggest companies.

Ho joined Temasek as a director in January 2002 and has been its CEO since January 2004. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.