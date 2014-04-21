FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's Temasek invests in travel-focused chocolate chain
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 21, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore's Temasek invests in travel-focused chocolate chain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 21 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd has invested an undisclosed sum in The Cocoa Trees chain of chocolate shops to take advantage of sharp growth in Asia’s travel retail sector.

FNA Group International, the Singapore-based owner of The Cocoa Trees, said on Monday it has received capital from Temasek unit Heliconia Capital Management to expand its retail network in places such as airports, cruise liners and railway stations.

“Travel retail is enjoying high double-digit growth as a confluence of factors such as rising disposable income, the opening up of air travel to a wider group of consumers, and more airports being built,” Heliconia CEO Derek Lau said in a statement.

FNA sells more than 70 chocolate and sweets brands including Toblerone, Cadbury, M&Ms, Ferrero Rocher and Hershey‘s. Last year, the company booked revenue of S$210 million ($167.9 million).

$1 = 1.2507 Singapore Dollars Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.