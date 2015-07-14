FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Temasek to meet investors next week
July 14, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

Temasek to meet investors next week

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 14 (IFR) - Temasek Holdings is planning to meet investors starting next week.

Singapore’s state investment holding company will be meeting investors for a luncheon in Singapore next Monday. DBS and OCBC are arranging the meetings.

Last week Temasek published its annual results, showing that its portfolio stood at S$266 billion ($195 billion) as of March 31, up 19 percent from a year ago.

Temasek was last in the market in July 2012, when it issued a $1.2 billion 2.375 percent 10.5-year bond and a $500 million 3.375 percent 30-year note.

Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Daniel Stanton

