Singapore's Temasek invests in Tel Aviv University technology
November 17, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Singapore's Temasek invests in Tel Aviv University technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Singapore-based investment company Temasek agreed to help fund new technologies emerging from research at Tel Aviv University, the university’s technology company Ramot said on Monday.

Temasek agreed with Ramot to invest $5 million in the $23.5 million Momentum Fund, which selected six technologies earlier in 2014 and is in the process of choosing another four to six.

Temasek, which has a portfolio valued at $177 billion, will be a lead investor in the fund along with India’s Tata Industries. The funds will go to a variety of technologies ranging from environment and clean tech to pharmaceuticals. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

