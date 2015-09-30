FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Temasek names Lee Theng Kiat CEO of Temasek International
September 30, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Temasek names Lee Theng Kiat CEO of Temasek International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings Ltd appointed Lee Theng Kiat as chief executive of Temasek International effective Oct. 1.

Kiat, currently president of Temasek International, will oversee the company’s commercial strategies and portfolio as CEO, the investment company said.

Ho Ching, who returns from her part-time sabbatical in late October, will be appointed chairman of Temasek International on Oct. 1 and will remain chief executive and executive director of Temasek, the company said. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S)

