FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Temasek says CEO Ho to return after sabbatical ends
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 7, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Temasek says CEO Ho to return after sabbatical ends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects prime minister’s name in paragraph 3)

SINGAPORE, July 7 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said Chief Executive Ho Ching will return in her role after her three-month sabbatical ends later this month.

Neil McGregor, a senior managing director at Temasek, said the board looks at succession policies each year, but didn’t give any specific details on Ho’s long-term plans.

Ho is the wife of current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Ho took leave after the death in late March of her father-in-law, Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s first prime minister.

Temasek is a major global investor with stakes in Standard Chartered, Chinese banks and Singapore’s biggest companies. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.