CORRECTED-Temasek says CEO Ho to return after sabbatical ends

SINGAPORE, July 7 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said Chief Executive Ho Ching will return in her role after her three-month sabbatical ends later this month.

Neil McGregor, a senior managing director at Temasek, said the board looks at succession policies each year, but didn’t give any specific details on Ho’s long-term plans.

Ho is the wife of current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Ho took leave after the death in late March of her father-in-law, Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s first prime minister.

Temasek is a major global investor with stakes in Standard Chartered, Chinese banks and Singapore's biggest companies.