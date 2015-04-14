Temasek launches up to $25 mln selldown in Shanghai Pharma - IFR

HONG KONG, April 14 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings on Tuesday launched a selldown of up to $25 million in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

Temasek is offering 8 million shares of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals in an indicative range of HK$23.55 to HK$24.30 each, equivalent to a discount of up to 3 percent to Tuesday’s close, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Goldman Sachs was hired as sole bookrunner of the selldown, the terms showed. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)