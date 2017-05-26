FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Temasek's venture arm Vertex to launch new Israel, U.S. funds in 2018-CEO
May 26, 2017 / 9:39 AM / 3 months ago

Temasek's venture arm Vertex to launch new Israel, U.S. funds in 2018-CEO

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 26 (Reuters) - Vertex Holdings, the venture capital arm of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Pte) Ltd, expects to raise two separate funds for investments in Israel and the United States in 2018 after deploying most of the capital of existing funds there, its chief executive said on Friday.

The funds will target a size of about $150 million each, the same size as the existing funds, Kee Lock Chua, group president and CEO of Vertex, told Reuters in an interview.

"The funds will be about the same size, give or take 20 percent," Chua said on the sidelines of the China Private Equity Summit.

Besides the Israel and U.S. funds, Vertex also has a $250 million China-focused venture capital fund and another targeting India and Southeast Asia with $200 million, as well as a global healthcare fund. Temasek invests in each of the funds, which also take money from outside investors. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

