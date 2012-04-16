FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Temasek buys $2.3 bln of ICBC shares from Goldman
#Funds News
April 16, 2012

Temasek buys $2.3 bln of ICBC shares from Goldman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 16 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings has agreed to buy $2.3 billion worth of shares in China’s Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the Singapore state investor said on Monday, giving it a 5.3 percent stake in the world’s largest bank by market value.

Goldman Sachs sold the $2.5 billion block of shares, continuing with its plan to reduce its stake in the bank. After the sale, Goldman will have roughly $3 billion of ICBC shares remaining.

Goldman sold the Hong Kong traded shares of ICBC at HK$5.05 each, or a 3.1 percent discount to Friday’s closing price. The other, roughly $200 million worth of shares were sold to other institutional investors, according to a source.

Temasek’s purchase of the stake gives the $160 billion state investor exposure to three of China’s Big Four banks.

