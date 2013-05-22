FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Temasek raises stake in ICBC to 7.04 percent
May 22, 2013 / 3:25 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Temasek raises stake in ICBC to 7.04 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 22 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd increased its stake in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) from 6.71 to 7.04 percent, according to a regulatory filing the Singaporean investment fund made on Tuesday in Hong Kong.

The move followed on the same day Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s sale of its remaining $1.1 billion Hong Kong-traded ICBC shares, ending a seven-year investment.

Temasek bought 280 million shares at an average price of HK$5.50 each, for a total of HK$1.54 billion ($198 million). That meant the Singaporean fund bought just under a fifth of the shares that were offered by Goldman Sachs.

