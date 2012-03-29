Temasek names ST Telemedia CEO as general counsel

SINGAPORE, March 30 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has appointed Lee Theng Kiat, the long-time chief executive and president of its fully-owned ST Telemedia, as its general counsel and president from April 1, the company said.

Lee oversaw communications firm ST Telemedia’s global expansion as it took stakes in Singapore telecom firm StarHub Ltd, Ireland’s financially-troubled eircom Ltd and Level 3 Communications.

He will become one of three presidents at Temasek, joining former Bank of America executive Greg Curl and ex-UBS CFO John Cryan.

Temasek has seen a flurry of departures and arrivals in its management team since 2010. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Richard Pullin)