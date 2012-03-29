FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Temasek names ST Telemedia CEO as general counsel
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 30, 2012 / 12:00 AM / in 6 years

Temasek names ST Telemedia CEO as general counsel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 30 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has appointed Lee Theng Kiat, the long-time chief executive and president of its fully-owned ST Telemedia, as its general counsel and president from April 1, the company said.

Lee oversaw communications firm ST Telemedia’s global expansion as it took stakes in Singapore telecom firm StarHub Ltd, Ireland’s financially-troubled eircom Ltd and Level 3 Communications.

He will become one of three presidents at Temasek, joining former Bank of America executive Greg Curl and ex-UBS CFO John Cryan.

Temasek has seen a flurry of departures and arrivals in its management team since 2010. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.