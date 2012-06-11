FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Temasek buys 5.5 pct stake in Ivanhoe Mines
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2012 / 10:52 AM / 5 years ago

Temasek buys 5.5 pct stake in Ivanhoe Mines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has taken a 5.5 percent stake in Canada’s Ivanhoe Mines valued at $426 million, according to a regulatory filing.

Temasek bought 40.855 million shares of the Vancouver-based firm, the Singapore investor said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 8.

Ivanhoe is an affiliate of mining giant Rio Tinto .

Temasek, which has about 36 percent of its assets in financials, has been slowly increasing its investments in resources firms. In April it bought shares of PetroChina Co’s unit Kunlun Energy Co Ltd.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.