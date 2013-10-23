FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Temasek sells stake in K-REIT for S$125 mln - BT
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2013 / 12:47 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Temasek sells stake in K-REIT for S$125 mln - BT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has sold its entire direct stake in property firm Keppel Reit (K-REIT) for around S$125 million ($101.04 million), the Business Times reported.

Temasek’s share sale works out to be a stake of 3.74 percent in the property firm which it had received as part of a dividend distribution from Keppel Corp, the paper said citing sources.

(bit.ly/1icqqol)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2372 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.