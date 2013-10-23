SINGAPORE PRESS-Temasek sells stake in K-REIT for S$125 mln - BT

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has sold its entire direct stake in property firm Keppel Reit (K-REIT) for around S$125 million ($101.04 million), the Business Times reported.

Temasek’s share sale works out to be a stake of 3.74 percent in the property firm which it had received as part of a dividend distribution from Keppel Corp, the paper said citing sources.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2372 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar)