Temasek pays $500 million for 10 pct stake in Markit -source
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2013 / 2:21 AM / in 4 years

Temasek pays $500 million for 10 pct stake in Markit -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE May 22 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd has paid $500 million for a stake of around 10 percent stake in financial data provider Markit Group, a person familiar with the transaction said.

Markit said in a statement late Tuesday that the deal had been completed, but did not confirm how much Temasek had paid.

The deal underlines how far Markit has come since it was formed by a group of credit traders in 2001, and is expected to help them expand further into emerging markets.

“The strength of Temasek’s position and profile in Asia, an area where we see significant potential and opportunity, will help fuel our growth in the region,” said Markit Chief Executive Lance Uggla.

The $500 million payment price had been flagged by a source earlier in May.

Markit made its name providing data for the credit markets but has since expanded into a range of areas including derivative trade processing and publishing economic indicators such as their Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs). (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

