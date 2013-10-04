FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Temasek unit eyes Myanmar opportunities-Straits Times
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 4, 2013 / 12:33 AM / in 4 years

SINGAPORE PRESS-Temasek unit eyes Myanmar opportunities-Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - A unit of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd is eyeing investment opportunities in Myanmar following its foray into Cambodia last week.

“We are looking at Myanmar, we’re learning how to operate there,” Fullerton Financial Holdings’ chief executive Gan Chee Yee told the Straits Times.

It is a “market which obviously has potential,” he said.

Fullerton, which has financial institutions in emerging markets, had total assets of S$40.9 billion ($32.74 billion)as of Dec 31, 2012. ($1 = 1.2493 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.