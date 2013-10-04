SINGAPORE PRESS-Temasek unit eyes Myanmar opportunities-Straits Times

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - A unit of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd is eyeing investment opportunities in Myanmar following its foray into Cambodia last week.

“We are looking at Myanmar, we’re learning how to operate there,” Fullerton Financial Holdings’ chief executive Gan Chee Yee told the Straits Times.

It is a “market which obviously has potential,” he said.

Fullerton, which has financial institutions in emerging markets, had total assets of S$40.9 billion ($32.74 billion)as of Dec 31, 2012. ($1 = 1.2493 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Sunil Nair)