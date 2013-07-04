FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Temasek's portfolio hits record, sees US, Europe investments
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 4, 2013 / 7:00 AM / 4 years ago

Temasek's portfolio hits record, sees US, Europe investments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 4 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd said it plans to step up investments in the United States and Europe and could take advantage of a restructuring in China by investing further in the world’s second-biggest economy.

The city-state’s second-biggest sovereign investor reported an 8.6 percent rise in its portfolio size to a record S$215 billion ($168.8 billion) in its last financial year that ended in March, helped by a rebound in Asian shares.

“We are, however, seeing increasing opportunities in the United States and Europe that are beneficiaries of the growth in other geographies, and are likely to step up our pace of investments in these markets,” Temasek said in its annual review on Thursday.

It also said structural changes in China’s economy will create investment opportunities in state-owned enterprises and the private sector.

Temasek - headed by Ho Ching, the wife of Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong - is a major global investor, holding stakes in firms such as Singapore Airlines Ltd and Standard Chartered Bank Plc.

It has also poured billions of dollars into large Chinese banks, including about $2.4 billion into the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China since 2012 alone.

Temasek, which invests mainly in Asia, said its net profit edged down to S$10.6 billion from the previous year’s S$10.7 billion.

Singapore’s AAA-rated wealth fund said 30 percent of its portfolio was in Singapore as of the end of March, 23 percent in China and 13 percent in Australia.

Focusing on European companies with global operations, Temasek paid $779 million for a 5 percent stake in German chemical maker Evonik Industries and $1.35 billion for an additional 5 percent stake in Spanish oil group Repsol .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.