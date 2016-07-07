FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Singapore's Temasek books first portfolio fall since 2009, seeks U.S. tech investments
July 7, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Singapore's Temasek books first portfolio fall since 2009, seeks U.S. tech investments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 7 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Pte) Ltd said the value of its portfolio fell 9 percent in the year ended March, the first decline since 2009, as its investments were hit by weak markets in China and the rest of Asia.

Temasek also said it expects more volatile markets and an increasingly challenging business environment, and that it had the financial flexibility to pursue investment opportunities that arise.

Temasek is a major global investor with stakes in Standard Chartered PLC, Chinese banks and Singapore's top companies.

It made investments of S$30 billion ($22 billion) in the last financial year, led by targets in the United States and followed by China. But the value of its portfolio declined to S$242 billion from S$266 billion in the previous financial year, it said in its annual review on Thursday.

Temasek, which has been increasing investment in U.S. companies such as accommodation-sharing startup Airbnb, will open an office in San Francisco this year to target technology companies. It already has an office in New York.

In its previous financial year, Temasek's portfolio jumped nearly a fifth to a record high.

$1 = 1.3485 Singapore dollars Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
