* At least 10 pct rise in assets seen for year ended March
* Temasek is top investor in a third of Singapore index
firms
* Temasek reshaping strategy to focus on new sectors
* Leadership succession seen as key challenge
By Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, July 7 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings' assets likely rebounded last year and rose by
at least 10 percent to a record, propelled by gains in shares of
Chinese banks and domestic companies.
One of the world's biggest investors, Temasek is
reshaping its strategy to focus on fast growing emerging
sectors, while also beefing up its investment teams. It is the
biggest investor in a third of companies in Singapore's
benchmark index.
But its long-held investments in financials, such as China
Construction Bank, DBS Group and Standard
Chartered, paid off last year as equity markets
rebounded.
"The most important listed equity markets for Temasek grew a
lot last year," said Javier Capapé, director at the Sovereign
Wealth Lab research centre at the IE Business School in Madrid.
Temasek said it will share its performance next week for the
year ended March 31, and offer views about the outlook.
Analysts estimate its assets rose to a record last year
after it fell by a fifth a year ago to S$242 billion ($175
billion), its first drop since 2009. Singapore and China
represent the largest share in its portfolio by underlying
exposure. Unlike many state investors, the majority of Temasek's
investments are in equities.
And while MSCI's Asia shares ex-Japan index
rose 17 percent last year, DBS and StanChart soared 28 percent
and 68 percent, respectively.
"Markets have been kind to everybody last year, but are the
gains sustainable?" asked Song Seng Wun, an economist at CIMB
Private Banking, who estimated Temasek's portfolio value rose
between 12 percent and 15 percent last year.
Despite a strong year, global sovereign investors face a
challenge to boost long-term returns amid rich equity valuations
and still low-yielding bonds.
"In a low-growth, low-yield environment, long-term investors
like sovereign wealth funds face greater challenges to make high
enough returns to meet their mandates," the International Forum
of Sovereign Wealth Funds' (IFSWF) investment practice committee
said in a research note prepared with State Street Corp late
last year.
It said that many investors, including IFSWF members, were
looking to private markets to generate higher long-term returns
in the backdrop of low bond yields and as global equities look
increasingly volatile or overvalued.
GIC, Singapore's bigger state fund, which has warned of low
returns over the next decade, reports results this month.
Temasek's net portfolio value has nearly doubled over the
last decade. It has been pouring more money into healthcare and
life sciences and expanded its footprint in North America last
year by opening its San Francisco office.
The telecom, media and technology sector emerged as its
biggest investment cluster in the year to March 2016 at 25
percent, overtaking financials for the first time in a decade.
"The big news is the rebalancing in the long-run on tech and
startups," said Capapé, who highlighted Temasek's $800 million
funding in Verily Life Sciences and investments in Innovent
Biologics and Iora Health last year.
Temasek also invested in Mexican tequila maker Jose Cuervo,
paid S$1.2 billion to take full control of Singapore rail
operator SMRT and raised its stake in Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd, its biggest stock holding.
Divestments are picking up too. Temasek sold its S$2.3
billion stake in shipper Neptune Orient Lines. It pared its
stakes in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and
China Construction Bank but is optimistic on the sector.
Beyond investments, analysts highlight leadership succession
as a near term challenge for Temasek, whose CEO Ho Ching has
been at the helm for more than a decade.
Ho, the wife of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong,
has recently come under criticism from Lee's younger siblings in
a family feud that has gone public.
The government has said Temasek's board looks at succession
on an annual basis. Temasek has hired and promoted many finance
and market professionals in recent years to build its
leadership.
($1 = 1.3821 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)