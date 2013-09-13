FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Temasek unit plans up to $185 mln selldown Youku Tudou - IFR
#Market News
September 13, 2013 / 2:05 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Temasek unit plans up to $185 mln selldown Youku Tudou - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Temasek unit to Sennett from Sennet)

HONG KONG, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Singapore sovereign investor Temasek Holdings plans to sell a stake worth up to $185 million in Youku Tudou Inc, winding up its investment in the online video company, IFR reported on Friday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

Temasek, through its affiliate Sennett Investments, is offering 7.7 million shares in U.S.-listed Youku Tudou in a range of $23.80 to $24.00 each, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Credit Suisse was hired to manage the stake sale, it said. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Paul Tait and Stephen Coates)

