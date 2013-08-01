FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's Temasek appoints former World Bank chief Zoellick to board
August 1, 2013 / 1:41 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore's Temasek appoints former World Bank chief Zoellick to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Former World Bank president Robert Zoellick is to join the board of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd later this month.

Zoellick, 60, who left his position at the World Bank last year, will be the first recruit to the investor’s board by its new chairman Lim Boon Heng.

“Over the years, I have also come to know Temasek well, and have followed its growing reputation as a well-regarded international investor,” Zoellick said in a statement released by the investor.

“Its commitment to strong corporate governance principles is very important to set the tone in international investing”.

Temasek, a major global investor with stakes in Standard Chartered Bank Plc and large Chinese banks, reported an 8.6 percent rise in its portfolio size to a record S$215 billion ($170 billion) in its last financial year that ended in March, helped by a rebound in Asian shares.

Zoellick will take his seat on Temasek’s 10-member board on August 15.

