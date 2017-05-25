FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
REFILE-Rayonier Advanced Materials to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 3 months ago

REFILE-Rayonier Advanced Materials to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds full company name in headline)

May 25 (Reuters) - Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.

Tembec shareholders will get C$4.05 ($3.02) in cash, or 0.2302 of a Rayonier share, for every Tembec share they own, the companies said.

The offer price is at a premium of 37.3 percent to Tembec's Wednesday close.

The deal includes $487 million in debt.

$1 = 1.3428 Canadian dollars Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.