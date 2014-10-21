FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Temenos Group reports Q3 revenue of $113.7 mln, up from $109.6 mln year ago
#Software
October 21, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Temenos Group reports Q3 revenue of $113.7 mln, up from $109.6 mln year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Temenos Group AG :

* Says LFL software licensing growth in Q3 of 2 pct taking growth to 11 pct on a 12 month basis (LTM)

* Says both IFRS and non-IFRS revenue for Q3 was $113.7 million, up from $109.6 million in Q3 last year

* Says IFRS EBIT increased from $21.7 million in Q3 2013 to $23.0 million in Q3 2014 with a margin of 20.2 pct, up 0.4 pct points

* Says full year guidance for software licensing revenue and total revenue guidance is reaffirmed

* Says full year non-IFRS EBIT margin guidance has been increased to c. 25.5 pct

* Says non-IFRS EBIT was $25.2 million in Q3, 2 pct lower than in Q3 2013 with a non-IFRS EBIT margin in Q3 of 22.1 pct, down 1.4 pct points on Q3 2013

* Sees for full year 2014 total non-IFRS revenue growth of 5 pct to 10 pct

* Sees for full year 2014 non-IFRS EBIT margin of 25.5 pct Source text - bit.ly/1yVcNqB Further company coverage:

