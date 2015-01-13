FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 13, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Temenos Group expects FY non-ifrs EBIT growth of between 11 pct and 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Temenos Group AG :

* Expects for full year total non-IFRS like-for-like revenue growth of 0 pct to 2 pct (implying non-IFRS revenue of $466 million to $476 million)

* FY like-for-like software licensing growth of 0 pct to 5 pct (implying software licensing revenue of $136 million to $143 million, versus previous implied guidance range of $151 million to $158 million

* Looking into 2015, expects licence revenue growth of at least 10 pct

* Preliminary FY non-IFRS EBIT growth of between 11 pct and 20 pct (implying $125 million to $130 million) Source text - bit.ly/1z3JWAY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

