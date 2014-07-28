FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Temenos Group delivers Q2 2014 software licensing growth of 10% and reaffirms full year guidance
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Temenos Group delivers Q2 2014 software licensing growth of 10% and reaffirms full year guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Temenos Group AG : * Says delivers Q2 2014 software licensing growth of 10% and reaffirms full

year guidance * Says non-ifrs EBIT up 12% in Q2 2014 versus Q2 2013 and up 19% on an LTM basis * Says non-ifrs EBIT margin up 1.8% points in Q2; LTM margin of 25.5% * Says ifrs and non-ifrs revenue for Q2 was USD 112.3 million, up from USD

110.0 million in Q2 last year * Says ifrs EBIT incre ased from USD 14.4 million in Q2 2013 to USD 20.1

million in Q2 2014. * Sees FY total non-ifrs revenue growth of 5% to 10% (implying non-ifrs revenue

of USD 491 million to USD 515 million) * Sees FY non-ifrs EBIT margin of 25.1% (implying non-ifrs EBIT of USD 123

million to USD 129 million) * Sees FY software licensing growth of 10% to 15% (implying software licensing

revenue of USD 152 million to USD 158 million) * Says non-ifrs EPS was USD 0.23 in Q2 compared to USD 0.19 in the prior year * Says ifrs EPS for Q2 increased to USD 0.20 per share from USD 0.12 per share

year ago * Source text - bit.ly/1rKVq8y * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.