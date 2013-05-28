FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2013 / 6:36 PM / in 4 years

Fitch cuts Temple University Health System Obligated Group bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday it cut Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System Obligated Group’s bond rating to the junk level of BB-plus with a stable outlook from BBB-minus.

The rating actions affects about $524.3 million of debt issued through the Hospitals and Higher Education Facilities Authority of Philadelphia.

The downgrade reflects the system’s large operating loss in third quarter of fiscal 2013 ending on March 31 that exceeded Fitch’s expectations, as well as a slim debt service coverage level.

