FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Templeton Global Bond Fund maintained Ukraine exposure in Q1
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Templeton Global Bond Fund maintained Ukraine exposure in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Templeton Global Bond Fund manager Michael Hasenstab maintained exposure to Ukraine in his largest fund during the first quarter, a fund disclosure showed on Monday.

Earlier this month, Hasenstab made optimistic comments about the country’s outlook.

According to a fund disclosure posted on the website of parent Franklin Resources Inc, the fund at March 31 had 4.8 of its assets invested in Ukraine bonds, compared with 4.7 percent at Dec 31.

With $70.7 billion in assets, Templeton Global Bond Fund is closely-watched as a bellwether for the sentiments of western investors toward emerging markets. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.