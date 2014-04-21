Templeton Global Bond Fund maintained Ukraine exposure in Q1

April 21 (Reuters) - Templeton Global Bond Fund manager Michael Hasenstab maintained exposure to Ukraine in his largest fund during the first quarter, a fund disclosure showed on Monday.

Earlier this month, Hasenstab made optimistic comments about the country’s outlook.

According to a fund disclosure posted on the website of parent Franklin Resources Inc, the fund at March 31 had 4.8 of its assets invested in Ukraine bonds, compared with 4.7 percent at Dec 31.

With $70.7 billion in assets, Templeton Global Bond Fund is closely-watched as a bellwether for the sentiments of western investors toward emerging markets. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by David Gregorio)