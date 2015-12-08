FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Franklin Templeton's Hasenstab: Fed hike to widen EM divergence
December 8, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Franklin Templeton's Hasenstab: Fed hike to widen EM divergence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A possible U.S. interest rate hike will magnify differences between emerging economies with concerns over South Korea, Mexico and Malaysia to abate thanks to their resilience, said Franklin Templeton’s star bond investor Michael Hasenstab.

Hasenstab, CIO, Templeton Global Macro, said countries such as Mexico, were in a better position to raise interest rates along or shortly after the U.S. Federal Reserve, thanks to their relatively strong fundamentals.

“However, countries with relatively weaker fundamentals, such as Turkey and South Africa, are likely to be negatively impacted by US interest-rate hikes,” Hasenstab said in an emailed statement.

Hasenstab said added his funds were positioned for rising U.S. Treasury yields as well as currency appreciation in select emerging markets, and expected a continued depreciation of the euro and the yen. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Mike Dolan)

