FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Templeton's Hasenstab praises Ukraine government's crisis response
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Templeton's Hasenstab praises Ukraine government's crisis response

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, May 22 (Reuters) - Templeton Global Bond Fund’s manager said on Thursday he was “more excited” about Ukraine now than he was a year ago, and praised the country’s interim government for doing “an exceptional job” using the crisis to make changes like civil service reforms.

The comments by Michael Hasenstab, whose $70 billion fund held 5 percent of its assets in Ukraine infrastructure and government securities at March 31, reiterated his past views about Ukraine’s outlook. He spoke Thursday at an investor conference run by the fund’s parent company, Franklin Resources Inc, which was webcast. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.