Templeton's Hasenstab praises Ukraine government's crisis response

BOSTON, May 22 (Reuters) - Templeton Global Bond Fund’s manager said on Thursday he was “more excited” about Ukraine now than he was a year ago, and praised the country’s interim government for doing “an exceptional job” using the crisis to make changes like civil service reforms.

The comments by Michael Hasenstab, whose $70 billion fund held 5 percent of its assets in Ukraine infrastructure and government securities at March 31, reiterated his past views about Ukraine’s outlook. He spoke Thursday at an investor conference run by the fund’s parent company, Franklin Resources Inc, which was webcast. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)