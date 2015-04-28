FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mattress maker Tempur Sealy sales rise 5 pct
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

Mattress maker Tempur Sealy sales rise 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc reported a 5.4 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher demand in its North America business, the company’s largest market.

Net income attributable to Tempur Sealy fell to $23.4 million, or 38 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $27.4 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $739.5 million from $701.9 million.

North America net sales increased 7.5 percent to $594.1 million in the quarter. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.