UPDATE 2-Tempur-Pedic forecast disappoints, shares dip

April 19 (Reuters) - Tempur-Pedic International Inc forecast full-year results that came in below Wall Street estimates, and bucked the usual trend of raising its outlook, sending the mattress-maker’s shares down by as much as 11 percent after the bell.

The company, which competes with Sealy Corp and Select Comfort Corp, expects to earn $3.80 to $3.95 per share on revenue of $1.6 billion to $1.65 billion in 2012.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $3.97 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, Tempur-Pedic’s first-quarter profit beat estimates. The company’s quarterly profit has always lived up to analysts’ expectations for the last three years.

Tempur-Pedic reported its numbers just a day after Select Comfort failed to impress investors -- worried over its lower margins -- despite posting better-than-expected results.

Home goods retailers in the United States have been benefiting from rising purchases of big-ticket items such as mattresses and furniture as the housing market recovers.

Last month, Sealy Corp also posted a first-quarter profit, helped by strong demand for its higher-priced mattresses.

For the first quarter, Tempur-Pedic earned $56.2 million, or 86 cents per share, compared with $48.3 million, or 68 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 18 percent to $384.4 million.

Analysts on an average had expected the company to earn 84 cents per share on revenue of $384.5 million during the first quarter.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company’s shares were trading down 11 percent at $74.70 after the bell. They had closed at $83.75 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.