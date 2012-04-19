FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Tempur-Pedic forecast disappoints, shares dip
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 8:41 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Tempur-Pedic forecast disappoints, shares dip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.86 vs est $0.84

* Q1 rev $384.4 mln vs est $384.5 mln

* Sees FY 2012 EPS of $3.80-$3.95 vs est $3.97

* Sees FY 2012 sales $1.60 bln-$1.65 bln vs est $1.66 bln

* Shares down as much as 11 pct after market

April 19 (Reuters) - Tempur-Pedic International Inc forecast full-year results that came in below Wall Street estimates, and bucked the usual trend of raising its outlook, sending the mattress-maker’s shares down by as much as 11 percent after the bell.

The company, which competes with Sealy Corp and Select Comfort Corp, expects to earn $3.80 to $3.95 per share on revenue of $1.6 billion to $1.65 billion in 2012.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $3.97 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, Tempur-Pedic’s first-quarter profit beat estimates. The company’s quarterly profit has always lived up to analysts’ expectations for the last three years.

Tempur-Pedic reported its numbers just a day after Select Comfort failed to impress investors -- worried over its lower margins -- despite posting better-than-expected results.

Home goods retailers in the United States have been benefiting from rising purchases of big-ticket items such as mattresses and furniture as the housing market recovers.

Last month, Sealy Corp also posted a first-quarter profit, helped by strong demand for its higher-priced mattresses.

For the first quarter, Tempur-Pedic earned $56.2 million, or 86 cents per share, compared with $48.3 million, or 68 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 18 percent to $384.4 million.

Analysts on an average had expected the company to earn 84 cents per share on revenue of $384.5 million during the first quarter.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company’s shares were trading down 11 percent at $74.70 after the bell. They had closed at $83.75 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.