Tempur-Pedic results beat on growth in international market
July 24, 2012 / 8:28 PM / 5 years ago

Tempur-Pedic results beat on growth in international market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Tempur-Pedic International Inc’s quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations, helped by growth in its international business, prompting the mattress maker to raise its full-year profit outlook.

The company now expects to earn $2.80 per share for the full year, up from its previous forecast of $2.70 per share.

Tempur-Pedic, which competes with Sealy Corp and Select Comfort Corp, said net income for the second quarter fell to $29.1 million, or 45 cents per share, from $53.1 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $329.5 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 38 cents per share, on revenue of $327.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were up 10 percent at $29.95 in trading after the bell. They closed at $27.01 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

