Consortium increases bid for Dutch materials maker Ten Cate
January 13, 2016

Consortium increases bid for Dutch materials maker Ten Cate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A consortium led by private equity firm Gilde that is seeking to take over Dutch materials maker Ten Cate said on Wednesday it had raised its offer to 26 euros ($28.16) per share.

The offer, valuing the company at around 710 million euros, represents a 34 percent premium to Ten Cate’s share price before the consortium began pursuing it in July, and improves upon a previous bid of 24.60 euros per share rejected by shareholders.

On Tuesday Ten Cate issued a market update including better-than-expected full-year 2015 sales of 1.16 billion euros. ($1=0.9234 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

