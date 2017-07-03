BRIEF-Ten Network appoints receivers and managers
* Christopher Hill, Philip Carter and David McEvoy of PPB Advisory were appointed receivers and managers of Ten Network
SYDNEY, July 3 Australia's Ten Network Holdings Ltd said on Monday administrators had appointed receivers to negotiate existing debt even as the television network continued to trade as a going concern.
Receivers PPB Advisory said it had secured A$30 million ($23.05 million) in funding to keep the company afloat until Aug. 31.
The receivers said the announcement meant Ten would "trade as a going concern" as the sale of the network's business and assets continued. ($1 = 1.3016 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ben Cooper; Editing by Stephen Coates)
