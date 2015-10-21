FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia waves through News Corp buy-in to struggling free-to-air Ten
October 21, 2015 / 11:00 PM / 2 years ago

Australia waves through News Corp buy-in to struggling free-to-air Ten

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Australia’s antitrust regulator said on Thursday that it will let News Corp’s local cable television company Foxtel buy a 15 percent stake of loss-making free-to-air broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd .

In a statement, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said that while the deal would align the interests of the Rupert Murdoch-controlled network and Ten, the companies “will continue to face competition from the remaining free-to-air networks” with regards to bidding for sports broadcast rights.

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

