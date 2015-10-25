FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Ten plans equity boost from News Corp's Foxtel as losses mount
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2015 / 10:30 PM / 2 years ago

Australia's Ten plans equity boost from News Corp's Foxtel as losses mount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd said it would raise A$154 million ($111 million) by selling shares to the Australian pay TV unit of News Corp and existing shareholders as it racked up another hefty loss.

Ten, which posted a net loss of A$312.2 million for the year to Aug. 31, said it would raise A$77 million each from News Corp’s Foxtel and from existing shareholders by offering shares at A$0.15 each, compared to its last traded price of A$0.19. ($1 = 1.3860 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.