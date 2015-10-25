Australia's Ten plans equity boost from News Corp's Foxtel as losses mount

SYDNEY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd said it would raise A$154 million ($111 million) by selling shares to the Australian pay TV unit of News Corp and existing shareholders as it racked up another hefty loss.

Ten, which posted a net loss of A$312.2 million for the year to Aug. 31, said it would raise A$77 million each from News Corp’s Foxtel and from existing shareholders by offering shares at A$0.15 each, compared to its last traded price of A$0.19. ($1 = 1.3860 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Eric Walsh)