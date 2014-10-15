UPDATE 1-Australia's Ten Network posts annual loss, sees small advertising pickup

* Ten net loss A$168 mln vs consensus of A$76 mln

SYDNEY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Australian broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd posted a wider-than-expected annual net loss on Wednesday as revenue declined and costs increased, but said it expects the advertising market to show marginal growth in the current year.

Ten, which had the lowest ratings of Australia’s three commercial networks last year, reported a net loss of A$168.32 million, bigger than a consensus forecast for a loss of around A$76 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It was, however, smaller than a net loss of A$285.0 million a year earlier. The company did not declare a dividend.

Analysts say youth-focused Ten has suffered more than top-ranked competitor Seven Network and second-placed Nine Entertainment Group through the loss of viewers to the Internet and the growth of digital broadcasting.

Ten’s TV division saw revenue fell 4.2 percent to A$601.7 million while costs grew 7 percent, partly due to coverage of several one-off events like the Sochi Winter Olympic games.

Its shares fell 2.6 percent to A$0.185, near an all-time low, in early trading. They have lost almost a third of their value so far in 2014. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)