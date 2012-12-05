FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Ten Network announces $240 mln capital raising
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2012 / 10:00 PM / 5 years ago

Australia's Ten Network announces $240 mln capital raising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ten Network Holdings Ltd , Australia’s third-ranked television network, announced a capital raising of around A$230 million ($240.34 million) on Thursday to reduce debt and strengthen its capital structure.

Ten, which is struggling with weak advertising spending and competition from the internet, priced the offer at A$0.20 per share, a 38.5 percent discount to the company’s closing price on December 4.

It is the second capital raising by Ten within six months after the company raised A$200 million in June.

Australian print and television networks are facing a tough market, with advertising depressed by a consumer spending drought and competition intensifying on the internet.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.