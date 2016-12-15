Amit Yoran leaves Dell RSA unit to head Tenable Network Security

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Amit Yoran is stepping down as president of Dell Technologies Inc's cyber-security unit to run Tenable Network Security Inc, a well-financed private cyber security company that is looking to boost revenue growth.

Yoran, 46, will succeed Ron Gula, who co-founded Tenable 14 years ago, resigned the CEO post in June and is stepping down as chairman, Tenable said on Thursday. Yoran will start Jan 3.

Columbia, Maryland-based Tenable competes with Qualys Inc and Rapid7 Inc in selling software that businesses and governments use to monitor large computer networks for security vulnerabilities and anomalies that indicate cyber attacks.

The company, whose clients include U.S. intelligence agencies, raised $230 million in a November 2015 venture-capital funding round that set a record for the cyber security industry.

Yoran joined Dell's RSA cyber-security unit via the acquisition of network forensics firm NetWitness, a firm he founded and led as CEO. He also served as founding director of the Department of Homeland Security's United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team, or US-CERT, a government agency that helps protect Americans against cyber attacks.

Representatives with Dell could not be reached early Thursday for comment. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)