UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Tenaga returns to the black in Q2

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian national power producer Tenaga Nasional Bhd posted on Thursday a second-quarter net profit of 2.8 billion ringgit ($910.27 million) after taking into account 2.2 billion ringgit in fuel cost compensation from the government and national state oil firm Petronas.

Tenaga, the largest foreign currency borrower among listed firms in Malaysia, had remained in the red for the past three consecutive quarters, hit by purchases of expensive fuel oils to counter a gas shortage.

Excluding the fuel compensation, Tenaga recorded a second quarter net profit of close to 600 million ringgit, which was about the same as recorded a year ago.

Revenue rose 17 percent to 8.63 billion ringgit in the second quarter from a year earlier, mainly due to an increase in sales of electricity in Peninsular Malaysia and a tariff increase in June 2011.

”For the financial year ending Aug 31. 2012, the group is expected to record a better performance than last year mainly due to the improvement in gas volume, implementation of fuel cost sharing mechanism and higher coal plant availability.

“Given the foregoing scenario, the board of directors expects the group’s prospects for the financial year to improve compared to the last financial year,” Tenaga said in a filing to the local bourse.

Out of the 22 analysts tracking the stock, 12 have either a strong buy or buy, seven have a hold and three rate it as underperform or sell.

The counter closed 2.2 percent higher prior to the announcement on Thursday, outperforming Malaysia’s benchmark stock index that increased 0.26 percent. ($1 = 3.0760 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)